Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug performs during 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Young Thug hinted at a new “YSL YN Tape” that may highlight the next wave of Young Stoner Life Records talent.

The announcement arrives amid anticipation for UY SCUTI.

His history of co-signing artists like Yung Kayo and Nine Vicious suggests who might appear on the project.

Young Thug has his sights set on another Young Stoner Life Records compilation. On Thursday (Aug. 7) night, the rapper revealed he wants to put together a mixtape featuring “young kids” in the genre.

“Young kids [are] putting in work. [I] think I need to do a YSL YN tape,” he tweeted. While he didn’t share a timeline — or which artists he has in mind — Thugger has been steadily rebuilding his label imprint with newcomers. Over the years, he’s co-signed acts like Nine Vicious, 1300SAINT and Yung Kayo, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see them involved.

Coincidentally, Yeat confirmed in a Grailed cover story published earlier that same day that he’s been in the studio with Young Thug.

The BUSINESS IS BUSINESS rapper delivered a really great compilation with 2021’s Slime Language 2, his final project before getting arrested the following year. The 23-song effort spawned hits like “Ski,” the Lil Baby-assisted “Paid the Fine” and “Solid” featuring Drake. Alongside a few Young Stoner Life OGs like Gunna, Lil Keed, Karlae and Yak Gotti, the album also boasted guest appearances from Meek Mill, Big Sean, Coi Leray and more.

It goes without saying that we may not see that exact lineup again, or at least not anytime soon, especially with Gunna seemingly parting ways with YSL Records. That being said, Thugger pivoting to focus on a newer generation makes sense, even if it’s not quite the same roster fans remember from back in the day.

Young Thug also has his forthcoming solo album, UY SCUTI, on the way. While the only official release so far is April’s “Money On Money” with Future, the Grammy Award-winning rapper teased more from the project during his Summer Smash set, including an unreleased collaboration with Ken Carson.

While we wait, Young Thug has kept fans fed with features on Lil Baby’s “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” and, more recently, Metro Boomin’s “Birthday.”