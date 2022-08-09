News Getty Images Fat Joe Slams Irv Gotti for 'Disrespecting' Ashanti, Calls Out Ja Rule / 08.09.2022

Fat Joe is putting Irv Gotti on blast for “disrespecting” Ashanti.

The Murder Inc. boss was a recent guest on N.O.R.E.’s “Drink Champs” podcast where he opened up about their 20-year-old romance, which he says inspired Ashanti’s 2002 hit “Happy.”

According to Gotti, he came up with the song after the two slept together. “We just finished sleeping together or whatever,” he said. “I’m taking a shower, I’m in the shower, you know a ni**a creative after [sex]. I think of the whole track in the shower.”

Gotti says he and Ashanti were together “every day for like two years” (Ashanti has never acknowledged the relationship). However, he claims that he’s moved on and doesn’t have feelings for her.

“I honestly don’t give one single f**k,” he said. “I’m Dr. Dre, been there, done that, and the chick sitting next to me, I don’t want to say crushing her, but she’s in her 20s and ridiculously hot.”

Gotti’s comments about their love affair rubbed many the wrong way, including Fat Joe. Ashanti’s “What’s Luv?” collaborator took to Instagram to call out Gotti for his reckless words.

“Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old, right?” he said. “I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him, his heart and soul. But when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it felt like he’s not over the young lady, right?”

Fat Joe addresses the Irv/Ashanti situation.pic.twitter.com/hf5zCVTpGT — Old Head Energy (@Cheamane) August 9, 2022

Their relationship came as news to Joe, who never witnessed it himself. “And so also we didn’t know that they was fu**in’, right? ‘Cause the whole time I’m there. ‘What’s Luv?’, Big Pun record, on tour. I never seen them together like that,” he said. “Now I’m not saying they wasn’t. They was…or there was rumors they was. I never seen it, but I don’t need to know. Now it’s OK if it’s on a documentary. You gotta say your truth in your documentary. But to go to ‘Drink Champs’ and keep calling her a bitch, keep disrespecting…”

Joe also took issue with Ashanti’s “brother” Ja Rule for not defending her during the interview. “Ja Rule was standing right next to him,” he added.

Ja got word of Joe’s comments and clapped back, telling Joe to leave him out of the drama. “STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk shit,” he commented. “NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLK BUSINESSES…”