News Theo Wargo/Getty Images Jadakiss Reveals His Top 5 Voices in Rap / 09.28.2022

Jadakiss has one of the most distinct voices in hip-hop.

During an interview with Uproxx’s “Fresh Pair,” The Lox legend was asked who he considers the greatest voices in hip-hop. He revealed his top 5, which includes the late Guru, Tone Loc, and Method Man.

“When the Wu came, Meth’s voice was deep and raspy. He has an ill voice,” Jada said of the Wu-Tang icon.

He also paid homage to the Notorious B.I.G. for his “nasal” voice. “He sound like he’s having a hard time breathing, but that’s making his cadence extra crazy,” he said.

His top 5 also includes another “nasal” rapper, Nas.

However, Jada made it clear that those are not necessarily his top 5 favorite MCs. “They said voices, so don’t get mad at me,” he warned.

Over the weekend, Jada and his fellow Lox member Styles P joined Mariah Carey on stage to perform the remix to “We Belong Together” at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park.