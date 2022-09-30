New Music Tory Lanez Drops New Album 'Sorry 4 What' / 09.30.2022

Tory Lanez is back with his second album in a year.

Following his ’80s album Alone at Prom in December, the Toronto native serves up his latest project, Sorry 4 What.

The 20-track album, a mix of hip-hop and R&B, features songs like “No More Parties in LA” and “Why Did I,” with appearances from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Yoko Gold.

“I’ve always been a very unapologetic person when it comes down to my craft,” Tory told “The Breakfast Club” of the title. “When listening to the music and how it sounds, it sounds unapologetic but it also gives you that resilience, that standing in the wind when it’s blowing. I feel like it’s just about staying tall and staying true to you and being unapologetically yourself.”

Man …. This is my biggest inspiration !! UMBRELLAS ,Goto @KingJames PAGE AND DROP UMBRELLAS !!!!! This man genuinely SUPPORTS GREAT MUSIC ! In the process of me recording this project … he seen me out and gave me some powerful words that kept me and this album going !!☔️☔️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jSetjeImLl — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 30, 2022

The album is already No. 1 on Apple Music’s Hip-Hop/Rap chart and has won praise from Tory’s “biggest inspiration,” LeBron James, who shared a video of himself listening to “Not Tricking // Black Keys.”

Stream Sorry 4 What below.