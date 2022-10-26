News Robert Kamau/GC Images Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids Transform Into Hip-Hop Icons for Halloween / 10.26.2022

The West family is getting in the Halloween spirit.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s four kids transformed into music icons while getting dressed up this year. Kim shared some behind-the-scenes footage from their elaborate Halloween photo shoot on the TikTok account she shares with daughter North.

North channeled Aaliyah in one of her iconic red, white, and blue Tommy Hilfiger looks from the designer’s 1997 campaign. The 9-year-old rocked a puffer coat, bandeau top, and baggy jeans for her fashionable fit.

In 2017, Kim paid homage to the late singer for Halloween, wearing an outfit similar to the one Aaliyah wore in the video for “Try Again.” But her costume was deemed as cultural appropriation, prompting an apology.

north as aaliyah

saint as snoop dogg

chicago as sade

psalm as eazy e

😍 pic.twitter.com/0bggf5Z0DE — ana (@byacml) October 26, 2022

North’s brother Saint dressed as a young Snoop Dogg with braids, a plaid shirt, and khaki trousers, while 3-year-old Psalm went as another hip-hop legend, Eazy-E, in his signature “Compton” hat with Jheri curl.

Chicago emulated Sade in an all-denim outfit with long braided ponytail, even posing with her arms crossed like Sade did in her 1980 photo shoot.

The Kardashian-West family is going all out for Halloween. Their Hidden Hills mansion is also ready for trick or treaters. Kim gave a tour of the creepy skeleton-themed decor at the $60 million property, including molded prints of the family’s hands coming out of the ground.