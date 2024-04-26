Pusha T and Kanye West Ye

Pusha T Says Artists Work With Ye For Visibility And His "Genius-Level Production"

  04.26.2024

Ye, also known as Kanye West, has a long list of collaborators. From executive producing for notable names like Teyana Taylor and Nas to full-fledged joint projects with the likes of JAY-Z and Kid Cudi, the Chicago native’s artistry is undeniable.

Among his frequent partners, Pusha T recently spoke to Complex about why so many people love working with the “Jesus Walks” hitmaker. In an interview published today (April 26), he said, “I believe that there’s a level of visibility that comes along with being next to somebody like Ye.”

“At the end of the day, it’s a level of musicality and genius-level production that comes along with being next to him,” Pusha continued. “So, you get a lot of things that I think artists are looking for these days in being next to him. I mean, you get that. You get a lot.”

He added, “It’s all about the music for me and just making music at a certain level. I’ve been in this game a long time, so it’s about a certain type of Hip Hop that I want to make. And truthfully, Ye definitely knows what I like to make, and I only want to be a part of things that I want to do.”

Pusha was also asked if he’d be on Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s forthcoming VULTURES installments, which he confirmed he would not be a part of. However, the Virginia rapper did praise “CARNIVAL” featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti: “That record is ringing off.”

VULTURES 1 was released in February with guest appearances from YG, Quavo, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, Nipsey Hussle, and Freddie Gibbs, to name a few. It housed standout cuts like “BACK TO ME,” the North West-assisted “TALKING,” and “KEYS TO MY LIFE.” Additionally, the project topped the Billboard 200 chart.

