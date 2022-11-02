News Drake and 21 Savage Tease 'Tiny Desk' Concert / 11.02.2022

Drake and 21 Savage are making their “Tiny Desk” debut.

Ahead of the release of their joint album Her Loss on Friday, the duo is teasing a performance for the famed concert series. On Wednesday, Drake shared a clip of him and Savage introducing themselves while seated at NPR headquarters, backed by a bass player and guitarist.

“What’s up everybody? Appreciate you joining us today, all the audience, everybody at home. My name is Drake…and this is our Tiny Desk,” he said while seated alongside Savage, who added, “Let’s get it.”

However, it appears that Drake is once again trolling and there’s no actual performance. NPR responded to the video, writing, “let’s do it forreal tho.”

let’s do it forreal tho 😏👏🏾 https://t.co/FqdhuNoQBF — NPR Music (@nprmusic) November 2, 2022

This comes after Drake shared a photo of himself and Savage on the October cover of Vogue. The magazine does not appear to be official and is instead filled with promo images for Her Loss.

Drake faked the Vogue cover and filled it with promo for Her Loss 😂 pic.twitter.com/eSIaBC7ePi — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 31, 2022

The highly-anticipated album arrives Friday, two weeks after Drake and Savage announced the surprise release in the video for “Jimmy Cooks.”

It was supposed to drop last week, but was delayed after Noah “40” Shebib tested positive for COVID.

“Our brother @OVO40 got COVID in the middle of the mixing and mastering the crack,” Drake announced. “He’s resting up and we are dropping November 4th.”