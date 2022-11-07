News Kevin Winter/Getty Images Takeoff Funeral to Be Held at Atlanta's State Farm Arena / 11.07.2022

Takeoff’s life and legacy will be celebrated this week in his hometown.

Less than two weeks after his untimely death, a funeral will be held for the late Migos rapper on Friday, Nov. 11 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Thousands of Takeoff’s family, friends, and fans are expected to attend the homegoing at the venue, which has a capacity of 20,000.

Rev. Jesse Curney, III, Senior Pastor of New Mercies Christian Church, will officiate the services, which will begin at 1 p.m. and feature the New Mercies choir.

“I plan to remember him as the young man that I saw grow up in the church who loved being with his family, who loved coming to worship,” Curney told V-103. “This was a son, a grandson, a brother, a nephew, a cousin–it’s family.”

Curney also addressed the tragic circumstances surrounding Takeoff’s death. “I hope that this is a wakeup call to all of us that there really needs to be some serious changes within our community,” he said.

The 28-year-old, whose real name was Kirshnik Kari Ball, was killed following a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Police have launched an investigation into his death, but have not named a suspect. Two others were injured during the shooting, including Quavo’s assistant.

In the wake of the tragedy, the hip-hop community has shared tributes including Drake, who honored the “legendary, unprecedented” Migos MC.

“I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace,'” recalled Drake. “And from there we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this is one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences, tragic loss for all of us and a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”