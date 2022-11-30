Coi Leray attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Coi Leray Returns with New Single 'Players'

By Devin
  /  11.30.2022

Ladies first.

After teasing the track on TikTok, Coi Leray is back with her new single “Players.” Over a sample of “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash & Furious Five, Coi drops boastful bars while repping her fellow females.

“Bitches gettin’ money all around the world / ‘Cause girls is players too,” she declares on the ladies anthem.

@coileray

“PLAYERS” DROPPING TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT !!!

♬ original sound – Coi

“Players” follows “Fly Sh!t,” which has already racked up over 8 million streams.

Expect even more music from Coi as she readies her first project since her debut Trendsetter, which was released in April.

New Music
Coi Leray

TRENDING
News

Cardi B Says She's Struggling to Make Offset Happy After Takeoff's Death

“I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”
By Devin
11.28.2022
New Music

Nas and 21 Savage Drop Surprise Collaboration 'One Mic, One Gun'

The Hit-Boy-produced track arrives after 21’s controversial comments about Nas’ relevancy.
By Devin
11.29.2022
News

Drake Gifts DJ Khaled with Toilets

“This might be the best gift ever!” said Khaled.
By Devin
11.26.2022
News

Pusha T Speaks Out on Kanye West: 'It's Been Disappointing'

Push admits that Ye’s hateful comments have “definitely affected me.”
By Devin
11.28.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories