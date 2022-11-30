Coi Leray Returns with New Single 'Players'
/ 11.30.2022
Ladies first.
After teasing the track on TikTok, Coi Leray is back with her new single “Players.” Over a sample of “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash & Furious Five, Coi drops boastful bars while repping her fellow females.
“Bitches gettin’ money all around the world / ‘Cause girls is players too,” she declares on the ladies anthem.
@coileray
“PLAYERS” DROPPING TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT !!!
“Players” follows “Fly Sh!t,” which has already racked up over 8 million streams.
Expect even more music from Coi as she readies her first project since her debut Trendsetter, which was released in April.
