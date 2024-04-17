News Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Coi Leray Hilariously Curves "Corny" Adrien Broner During Instagram Live / 04.17.2024

On Tuesday (April 16), Coi Leray sharply rebuffed an advance from Adrien Broner during her Instagram Live.

In a clip circulating online, the former world champion boxer commented, “I’m on your body!” and extended an invitation to his upcoming fight: “Be at my next fight in Miami [on] May 31 at the Hard Rock, on me.”

Leray responded dismissively during the broadcast, “Trying to bag me on an Instagram Live is f**king crazy. Like, deada**. Get the f**k on, okay?” She added, “I’m not interested. That’s f**king corny. The f**k are we doing here?”

Before ending the Live, she urged viewers to check out the cover for her next single, “Can’t Come Back.” The record is expected to drop this Friday (April 19) and will mark her second solo release of 2024, following “Wanna Come Thru.”

Taking the rejection on the chin, Broner later joked about the incident on his Instagram Story. He wrote, “Now the whole world [knows] I’m fighting at the Hard Rock in Miami [on] May 31. I’m a marketing genius.” The 34-year-old is scheduled to face welterweight Blair Cobbs in the upcoming bout.

In January, GloRilla suggested that Broner slid in her Instagram messages after being mentioning her on the platform. The boxer wrote, “[GloRilla said that] every n**ga cheat, but I’ve been fully committed in my relationship. I’ve walked a straight line; she lying.” The Memphis native later responded, “My DMs determined [that] was a lie.”

On the other hand, Leray appears to be gearing up for a big year. She performed at Coachella over the past weekend and teamed up with G-Eazy and Kaliii for “Femme Fatale” earlier this month.

In 2023, she released COI and Blue Moon, her final projects under Republic Records. The second-mentioned body of work contained standout cuts like “Wicked Butterflies” and “Isabel Marant,” in which she name-dropped ex-boyfriend Trippie Redd.