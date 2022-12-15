New Music Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images The Weeknd Drops New Single 'Nothing Is Lost' From 'Avatar' / 12.15.2022

The Weeknd is closing out 2022 on a high note.

The superstar lends his voice to “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water. Written by The Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia, along with Simon Franglen, the powerful anthem soundtracks the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster.

“I thought I could protect you from paying for my sins / You give me strength,” sings Abel. “I’m with you either way / Nothing’s lost, no more pain / Just give me strength.”

The soundtrack is available now, while Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on Friday, Dec. 16. Earlier in the week, The Weeknd attended the premiere for the film in L.A.

The Weeknd is no stranger to movie soundtracks. He recorded “Often” for the 2015 film Fifty Shades of Grey as well as “Pray for Me” for Black Panther.

After wrapping the first leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour, The Weeknd will bring the global stadium trek to Europe and Latin America, starting next summer.