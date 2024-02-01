News Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images TikTok Users React To Ice Spice, Drake, And The Weeknd Songs Being Removed: "What Happened To All The Music?" / 02.01.2024

Universal Music Group (UMG) began removing its artists’ music catalogs from TikTok. It affected major names like Drake, SZA, The Weeknd, Ice Spice, Doechii, and more.

The music will no longer be available on the app, which left videos previously featuring tracks from UMG’s artists muted and users forced to find alternatives from other labels. It’s also worth mentioning that records featuring the talent underneath Universal are seemingly still available to use.

Internet personality Dom Gabriel responded to the decision on his account. He wrote, “What happened to all the music on TikTok?” Elsewhere, another person said, “Go search your favorite artist right now. Like Drake, Justin Bieber, whoever the f**k. All that s**t gone. They couldn’t come to no deal, bro.”

Check out more reactions below.

The move followed the expiration of UMG’s licensing agreement with TikTok on Wednesday (Jan. 31) and unsuccessful negotiations to renew the deal. The corporation criticized the social media platform for offering terms that failed to address concerns over compensation, AI-generated music’s impact, and digital safety.

In response, TikTok expressed its disappointment by accusing the label of prioritizing greed over musicians’ and songwriters’ interests. It stated, “Despite Universal’s false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent.”

Industry professionals and independent acts also weighed. Audiomack co-founder Brian Zisook explained, “TikTok hasn’t been working as a promo tool the way it was in [2020 and 2021]. Talk to anyone who works in digital at the majors and they’ll affirm how much it’s changed. Songs can still pop (i.e., [JID’s] ‘Surround Sound’), but the gains on TikTok do not equal gains on streaming.”

Russ commented, “No one [is] sayin’ the rates shouldn’t improve but labels acting like they’re looking out for the artists when really they themselves just want more [money].” Meanwhile, Universal singer Bree Runway added, “Just saw an artist talking about the importance of ownership when it comes to your music… All her [music has] been taken off TikTok. It’s just so…”

Maybe? TikTok hasn't been working as a promo tool the way it was in 2020/21. Talk to anyone who works in digital at the majors and they’ll affirm how much it’s changed. Songs can still pop (i.e, “Surround Sound”) but the gains on TikTok do not equal gains on streaming. https://t.co/5bJtls5lZl — Z (@BrianZisook) February 1, 2024

no ones sayin the rates shouldn’t improve but labels acting like they’re looking out for the artists when really they themselves just want more $ is misleading and they’re tryna gaslight by cosplaying as some “protector” of their artists 😂😂 btw, if they cared about their… https://t.co/gLTWv6UFPV — SANTIAGO (@russdiemon) January 31, 2024