News Prince Williams/Wireimage Gucci Mane's Wife Responds to Claim That He Didn't Pay for Big Scarr's Funeral / 01.09.2023

Big Scarr was laid to rest last week, but his funeral has become a topic of contention.

The Memphis rapper, who was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, died on Dec. 22. In the wake of his death, his family alleges that Gucci took back his offer to pay for his funeral.

On Sunday, Memphis rapper Quezz Ruthless went live on Instagram and called out Gucci.

“The minute that them folk called your phone to see if you was gon’ pay for the funeral, you blocked them,” Quezz said. “That’s not real. On God, that’s not real. You ain’t straight… You only trying to act all real. You posted Scarr, talking ’bout some ‘Long live him.’ You ain’t do nothing.”

Big Scarr little brother Quezz exposes Gucci Mane on IG LIVE for lying about paying for Big Scarr funeral 😳🎥.. Also asks for chains back 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BpDSQlDRCK — Muney 😈 (@PhillyNinja245) January 8, 2023

According to Quezz, Gucci said he was unable to pay for the funeral expenses because his wife Keyshia Ka’oir’s birthday was coming up. “Y’all rich, y’all can celebrate her birthday any day,” added Quezz.

He also claimed that Gucci asked Scarr’s family to return the 1017 chains that he gave Scarr.

“You can’t get them chains. It’s no way you getting them chains. It ain’t no way that’s happening,” said Quezz, while Scarr’s sister corroborated the claim. “He asked for the chains back & NO he not getting them hos back!” said Alexandra Woods.

This is Scarr’s sister , Gucci told them that he would pay for the funeral then ghosted them and asked for Scarr’s chains back ….. pic.twitter.com/YNMPV8EuaI — 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐌𝐎 … (@JaYunnaMonae) January 9, 2023

Now Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir has come to her husband’s defense, claiming that Gucci did indeed pay for Scarr’s funeral. She posted two receipts from the funeral home totaling $20,000.

“He did this out of the goodness of his heart!” said Keyshia, adding, “We also sent flowers and not even a thank u.”

Big Scarr died from what his family believes was an accidental prescription drug overdose. Law enforcement continues to investigate his death.

At the time of his death, Gucci mourned his passing. “This hurt — I’m a miss you @bigscarr,” he said.