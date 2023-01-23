New Music XXXTentacion's Estate Drops Lil Uzi Vert Collaboration on 25th Birthday / 01.23.2023

XXXTentacion would have been 25 today.

In honor of the late rapper’s birthday, his estate has released a posthumous collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert called “I’m Not Human.” The acoustic ballad appeared on X’s YouTube on Monday as a gift to fans.

“A gift from Jah…Thank you #liluzi 1.23.23,” read a message on his official Instagram.

The emotional song struck a chord with fans. “I’m glad they ended up making this song. I could listen to it forever,” wrote one, while another said, “You can literally see the effort Uzi put in it which reflects the respect he has for Jah.”

Uzi has previously shown love to X. While on stage at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival in Chicago last summer, the rapper paused his set to honor X. “That was like my only competition,” he said.

When previously asked about a posthumous collaboration, Uzi admitted that he was hesitant about the idea.

“I would love to do a song with him, but I’m really weird on stuff like that,” he said during Adin Ross’ Twitch show. “I’m really weird because I understand that they’re not here living, and what if that’s not the vision that they really want?”

It’s been over four years since XXXTentacion’s tragic death in June 2018, but his legacy lives on.

“Happy birthday Jah, another year without you here physically, however you will always live in our hearts and memories,” read a post on his IG Story. “Your amazing fans have continued to support you, and keep your legacy thriving. We are eternally grateful for them and the times we’ve shared. Here’s to continuing to have you touch millions of hearts around the world LLJ!”

Last week, jury selection in X’s murder trial began in Florida. Three suspects–Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome–have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and armed robbery charges. They face life sentences if convicted.