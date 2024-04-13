News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Shares A Special Secret With Fans At Coachella / 04.13.2024

Friday (April 12) night, Lil Uzi Vert unveiled a special secret to their fans during the exciting headlining set at Coachella.

At the climax of their set, the “Neon Guts” emcee said, “I’ve been holding this in for a very long time, and I’m pretty sure that a lot of you knew this about me. What I want to tell you all tonight is that I love you all.”

After the crowd went wild, the popular recording artist continued their explosive set. Many fans had mixed reactions when they started voguing during their performance. Uzi’s biggest fan, also known as City Girls’ JT, tweeted, “UZI KILLED IT BIG STARRRR!!!! CAN DO WHAT THEY WANT!!!!”

When one user on the app formerly known as Twitter posted, “Wait, wait, wait, Lil Uzi was Voguing last night, and he did the death drop!!! Now, JT, we need answers, mama.”

JT responded, “You actually need edges. Your obsession with someone you don’t have to deal with is spooky [as f**k]! What is it to you? Why do you need answers, skint head?”

On the clip, one user commented, “One thing JT is going to do is ride. That’s why she’s so offended when she rides for someone, and they don’t ride for her. I get it.” Another person said, “Ohhhh, so that’s why JT has been picking fights all week… Uzi has been at home practicing [their] death drop.”

Someone else exclaimed, “Baby, one thing JT gon’ do is STAND BESIDE HER MAN! Confused sexuality and all.” A user stated, “LANDED THE D**N DIP TOO! When you [are] comfortable in your sexuality and date a pretty princess>>>>>”

Recently, despite having several tattoos, Lil Uzi Vert announced plans to remove all of them.

In a conversation with Ryan Leuteritz for LA Weekly, Uzi expressed a desire for a more corporate image. When asked about their favorite body art, they responded, “My favorite tattoo [is] none of them. I’m trying to get them removed. All of them. I want to go corporate.”