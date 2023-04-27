News Getty Images Bhad Bhabie Is Removing Her Chief Keef Tattoos: 'I'm Tired of Being Delusional' / 04.27.2023

Bhad Bhabie is getting rid of her Chief Keef tattoos.

Following their breakup, the rapper-turned-OnlyFans star has decided to remove the six tattoos dedicated to her ex-boyfriend. During her appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast, the 20-year-old opened up about her Chief Keef-inspired tats.

“I have one guy that managed to make it six times, five or six,” she revealed. “So, I have Chief Keef’s birthday, his last name, his name, his nickname. I have ‘CK’ on my ankle, then I have his last name right here. Well, actually, I just covered his birthday, and then I have ‘So’ on my ear, and then I have ‘Keef’ on my wrist.”

When asked why she covered up his birthday, she said, “‘Cause I’m sick of his shit.”

She doesn’t want any more reminders of her ex and plans to ditch the rest. “I’m getting them removed. I’m just tired of being delusional. I’m so over it,” she added.

She went on to address the nature of her relationship with the Chicago rapper. “I wouldn’t technically say we were together, but I would say we were pretty close,” she said. “But it was like, I don’t know, I’ve known him for a minute. I would just say it was like some fu**ing sh*t I should’ve never got myself into.”

Bhabie, who was 18 at the time, admits that she was in love. “That was one of the only people I could say that I really took to, like really loved him, like really, really did love him,” she recalled. “Him and my mom were really close.”

While she didn’t say what drove them apart, she claims that she was the one who decided to move on. “I feel like I’m kinda wrong in a way ’cause I just kinda walked out with no rhyme or reason,” she said, noting that they haven’t spoken in a while.

In February, she seemingly tried to get back with her ex. “Y’all go tell keef I’m sorry and that I love him,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, while hoping for a reconciliation. “He hate me it’s cool tho imma b back.”