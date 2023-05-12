News Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Users Debate About Ice Spice's "People's Princess Of Rap" Title / 05.12.2023

Ice Spice continues to make headlines and always keeps the internet talking. In a cover story with Billboard released yesterday (May 11), readers got a breakdown of her rise to fame, details about her deal, the forthcoming deluxe edition of Like..?, and more. She was crowned by the publication as “the people’s princess of rap,” and the people had a lot to say.

The title stems from one of her most well-loved hits “Princess Diana,” which the Bronx rapper named after the feedback she had been getting from fans.

“I saw all of my supporters being like, ‘She’s the people’s princess! She’s Princess Diana,'” she said in the interview. “At first, I was confused. I was like, ‘Um, Princess Diana? Out of everybody?’ But [then] I was like, ‘F**k it, she’s iconic.’”

This brought some very mixed reactions from people on social media. “She literally has two hit songs, and you’re calling her the ‘princess of rap,” reads one of the top comments under Billboard’s Instagram post of their cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)



However, her fans were quick to defend her. “The people that y’all do want to be the ‘princess of rap’ are always in drama and ruining their reputation. Don’t be mad she’s unproblematic and chose,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Another supporter commented, “She’s the biggest female rapper out right now. Why are people so mad at this?”

The 23-year-old talent dropped off her surprise project Like..? at the top of 2023. Named after her infamous ad-lib, the EP included six tracks and boasted viral hits like “Bikini Bottom” and “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The offering saw just one assist from Lil Tjay, who appears on “Gangsta Boo.” Last month, she released an official remix of “Princess Diana” featuring Nicki Minaj, one of her dream collaborations.