News Sean Zanni / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice's Team Reveals She Owns Her Masters And Has Full Creative Control / 05.11.2023

Ice Spice has skyrocketed into stardom within the last year, and she’s doing it with her own vision and execution all the way. In a new cover story with Billboard released today (May 11), the Bronx rapper spoke about her aspirations, career, and more. Exclusive details were revealed about her label situation, which reportedly includes masters ownership and complete creative control.

Readers got to know James Rosemond Jr., Ice Spice’s manager. He spoke about how he made sure his artist was walking into the best situation possible. “Deals came to her — production deals, 360 deals — but they were deals that I knew could be better, and in order to get a better deal, you have to go out and do it yourself,” he said.

Rosemond hired Leon Morabia, an attorney from the newly merged firm Mark Music and Media Law, P.C. He helped them lock in an agreement, which included owning her masters and publishing, with the right home team. After a dinner meeting with 10K and Capitol at Nobu Malibu last summer, they inked a deal that had all the terms they wanted.

“No one on the label side touches the music. There is no traditional A&R with her. No one’s picking beats, no one’s saying, ‘Do this, do that,’” confirmed 10K co-President Zach Friedman. “It’s all her. We’re on her schedule.”

Back in January, the 23-year-old talent dropped off her surprise project Like..? The EP included six tracks and housed several of her viral hits like “Bikini Bottom” and “Munch (Feelin’ U).” Named after her infamous ad-lib, the offering saw just one assist from Lil Tjay, who appears on “Gangsta Boo.” Last month, she released an official remix of “Princess Diana” featuring Nicki Minaj, one of her dream collaborations.

Outside of her own releases, she can also be heard dropping guest verses on recent tracks like “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and “One Time” by B-Lovee.