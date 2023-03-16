New Music Diddy Joins Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage on 'Creepin' (Remix)' / 03.16.2023

This is the remix.

With the song in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, Metro Boomin unleashes the official remix to “Creepin'” with Diddy, who adds a verse to The Weeknd and 21 Savage-assisted track.

“They ain’t real and they ain’t Puff / Ain’t a place in this world that my feet ain’t touch,” raps the Bad Boy icon, who is currently in talks to acquire BET. “I got visions that cost millions and make billions / Baby girl, we can make love and make trillions.”

The song, which appears on Metro’s album Heroes & Villains, samples Mario Winans’ 2004 classic “I Don’t Wanna Know,” which featured Diddy and was released on Bad Boy Records.

Heroes & Villains was released in December and also features Chris Brown, Future, Travis Scott, Young Thug, John Legend, and the late Takeoff.

Meanwhile, Metro is making major money moves. He recently sold a portion of his existing publishing catalog to Shamrock Capital for a reported $70 million.