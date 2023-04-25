Latto performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Latto's Loaded Gun Case Dismissed

By Devin
  /  04.25.2023

Latto is off the hook in her loaded gun case.

According to the L.A. County Superior Court Clerk, the case was officially dismissed Tuesday after Latto satisfied all the requirements of her year-long program. She completed a gun & safety course, 120 hours of community service, and avoided all firearms in order to clear the charges.

“I am extremely pleased with the outcome and glad my client can move forward with her flourishing career,” Latto’s lawyer Jamal Tooson told TMZ.

The incident stems back to May 2021 when Latto was arrested at LAX and charged with carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a concealed weapon. She started her 12-month diversion program in April of last year.

The case didn’t make news until Latto rapped about it on Mello Buckzz’s “Boom Pt. 2,” which includes the lyrics, “I got locked up in the airport, goddamn, forgot the gun.”

Latto later shared more details with fans on Twitter. “Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! 😮‍💨 no cap in my rap TUH,” she tweeted.

She previously denied that she was in a diversion program. “Idk who put out that false ass information cause I’m not in no damn program,” she added. “Also the situation happened over a year ago & y’all never even knew until I mentioned it in the Boom pt 2 verse. Nun to ‘brag’ about. Leave me alone.”

Latto is keeping it moving. She performed during both weekends of Coachella and brought out special guests including Saweetie and Mello Buckzz. She has hired Teyana Taylor and her all-female production company The Aunties as her creative director.

