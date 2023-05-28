News Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor and Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Summer Walker Says She Cried Hearing J. Cole's Verse on Her EP / 05.28.2023

Summer Walker rarely does interviews. Following the release of her new project, CLEAR 2: Soft Life EP, she sat down with Yung Miami for an exclusive “Caresha Please” interview. The EP starts off with a jazzy single titled “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” which serves as an open letter to the LVRN singer.

J. Cole used his verse to provide an uplifting message to the chart-topping R&B songstress. During the heartfelt track, he raps, “I heard you just had you another lil’ baby, congratulations. I hope you got through it with no complications. I find it amazing the way that you juggle your kids, the biz, the fame. The bitches that’s hatin’, they sit around waitin’ for you to fall off, like the album I’m makin’. But I hope that you takin’ a little time for yourself. Stealin’ a moment or two to unwind.”

Still not over the audio hug from J.Cole on “To Summer, From Cole” 🥹💕 pic.twitter.com/Z4P8xlVfYV — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 20, 2023

During a hilarious yet informative interview, Summer Walker details how the poignant feature came about. Walker passionately exclaimed, “I had asked him to do a song… he really didn’t get time to do it. He wanted to meet, and I was so fucking pregnant that I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t.’ I don’t know if you seen them damn pictures. I was like 200 pounds. My ankles were… huge. It was crazy. So we didn’t meet. But he did end up sending me something called ‘Audio Hug.’ And he was just like… It’s so sweet. I cried when I heard it. He was just, like, being hella sweet and just saying that he sees all the shit that I went through and if I ever need to call him for anything… it was just cool.”

Summer Walker told Yung Miami that she felt very comfortable during their interview. After starting off the conversation by sharing compliments, the two musicians dove into topics surrounding Walker’s music, dating life, and forthcoming plans.

Watch the episode of “Caresha Please” exclusively via REVOLT here below!