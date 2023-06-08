DC Young Fly

Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images

DC Young Fly Honors Jacky Oh In Heartfelt Tribute: "You Are The Greatest Mother I Know"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.08.2023

Today (June 8), DC Young Fly paid tribute to the passing of Jacky Oh, his longtime partner and mother of his three children. Taking to Instagram, the “Wild ‘N Out” talent stated that he “wasn’t in no rush” to write about the tragedy because he “wanted it to be a dream.”

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW,” his message said. “Your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family loves each other! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other ’cause you were on top of that! You know we’re GOD-fearing and we are grounded by the spirit. We never question the HIGHER POWER. We roll with the punches and continue to live righteous. I will always tell our kids how much [of] an amazing person you were, especially a GREAT MOTHER!”

Young Fly continued, “You know how our last convo went. I prayed for you and now we are here… But it’s okay. We will continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s all we know! Love you forever and our kids are super strong. They’re helping me with my tranquility, no cap! You’re with me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise (You gon’ get me for that… but it’s true). LOVE YOU FOREVER. Just know we’re goin’ harder than ever, and GOD is in control, and he got us covered.”

As previously reported by Rap-Up, Jacky Oh unexpectedly transitioned at the age of 33. Since then, there has been an outpouring of condolences to the model-turned-entrepreneur from the likes of Meek Mill, Odell Beckham, Jr., Jason Lee, and Nick Cannon. In an initial statement, DC Young Fly and his family thanked everyone for their well wishes and requested privacy to mourn.

News
DC Young Fly
Jacky Oh

TRENDING
News

Chika Speaks Out Following Backlash Over Twitter Rant About Zonnique Pullins' Child

The rapper complained about the kid’s behavior during a recent flight.
By Jon Powell
06.03.2023
News

DC Young Fly Breaks His Silence Following Jacky Oh's Death

“We thank everyone for their well wishes,” the Atlanta talent said in a statement to ...
By Jon Powell
06.03.2023
News

Cardi B Blasts Critics After Being Accused Of Dissing Ice Spice At Summer Jam

The Bronx star called her detractors “messy” during an Instagram Live session.
By Jon Powell
06.05.2023
News

Azealia Banks Slammed Over Posts About DC Young Fly In Wake Of Jacky Oh's Passing

The Harlem rapper decided to use a tragic moment to complain about her past appearance ...
By Jon Powell
06.07.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories