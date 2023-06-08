News Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images DC Young Fly Honors Jacky Oh In Heartfelt Tribute: "You Are The Greatest Mother I Know" / 06.08.2023

Today (June 8), DC Young Fly paid tribute to the passing of Jacky Oh, his longtime partner and mother of his three children. Taking to Instagram, the “Wild ‘N Out” talent stated that he “wasn’t in no rush” to write about the tragedy because he “wanted it to be a dream.”

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW,” his message said. “Your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family loves each other! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other ’cause you were on top of that! You know we’re GOD-fearing and we are grounded by the spirit. We never question the HIGHER POWER. We roll with the punches and continue to live righteous. I will always tell our kids how much [of] an amazing person you were, especially a GREAT MOTHER!”

Young Fly continued, “You know how our last convo went. I prayed for you and now we are here… But it’s okay. We will continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s all we know! Love you forever and our kids are super strong. They’re helping me with my tranquility, no cap! You’re with me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise (You gon’ get me for that… but it’s true). LOVE YOU FOREVER. Just know we’re goin’ harder than ever, and GOD is in control, and he got us covered.”

As previously reported by Rap-Up, Jacky Oh unexpectedly transitioned at the age of 33. Since then, there has been an outpouring of condolences to the model-turned-entrepreneur from the likes of Meek Mill, Odell Beckham, Jr., Jason Lee, and Nick Cannon. In an initial statement, DC Young Fly and his family thanked everyone for their well wishes and requested privacy to mourn.