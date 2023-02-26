News Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Nick Cannon Says 'God Decides' When He Has More Kids / 02.26.2023

When it comes to having more kids, Nick Cannon is leaving it in God’s hands.

The multi-hyphenate star is already a father of 12, and he’s not ruling out the possibility of adding more to his expansive brood. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he was asked if he’s done having kids, but Nick said it’s not up to him.

“God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” he said. “And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

For now, he’s focused on raising his big family. Nick has welcomed 12 children since 2011 including Monroe, Morrocan, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Legendary, Onyx, Rise, Beautiful, and his most recent addition, a daughter named Halo Marie, who was born in December. His son Zen died at 5 months old from brain cancer in December 2021.

The “Masked Singer” host is doing his part to ensure his kids have a bright future. “It’s a blessing, man, like, hopefully because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up],” he said.

“If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it’s a thing where we have the capability. Let’s start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true.”

And despite his demanding schedule, he never misses out on spending time with his children.

“Everybody thinks it’s time management. It’s energy management,” he said. “[Because] once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there that’s what messes up the scheduling. As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling.”

When he’s not being a devoted dad, Nick has been nurturing tomorrow’s stars as part of his “Future Superstar Tour,” which kicked off last night in Los Angeles. The 24-city tour features up-and-coming artists including 24kGoldn, Symba, Big Boss Vette, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Pop Money, and more.

“I don’t have the credibility to deem anyone a superstar,” he said. “To be [a superstar] it goes back to you gotta have that superstar energy; it’s already within you. It comes from within. … I just wanted to put all those people together on a tour bus, old school Berry Gordy style.”