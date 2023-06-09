News Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Takeoff's Mother Sues Venue Where Her Son Was Shot And Killed / 06.09.2023

On Wednesday (June 7), Titania Davenport, the mother of Takeoff, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling, the location where the rapper was tragically shot and killed in 2022. As revealed by Rolling Stone, said lawsuit states that the venue played host to a party being held by the family of Rap-A-Lot head honcho J. Prince. Given its magnitude and presence of several notable figures, the business is accused of being devoid of proper protections that could have saved Takeoff’s life.

“Defendants provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees,” the document reportedly reads. “In fact, social media posting in advance of the party made it clear that not only basic security measures needed to be followed, but advance planning and consideration should have been taken into account, which defendants were negligent in failing to do.”

The lawsuit also pointed out that similar incidents took place at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the past. “Defendants knew or should have known that a significant number of violent crimes were committed at the subject premises and in the surrounding area, but negligently failed to protect invitees like [Takeoff] from the risks of violent crime… Specifically, defendants knew that, based on the nature of the party, celebrities would more likely than not be in attendance and potentially be the targets of crime.”

Ultimately, there were reportedly “18 instances of alleged negligence” detailed in the lawsuit, including “negligently failing to provide adequate and appropriate security personnel,” “negligently failing to properly inspect and maintain the premises,” “negligently failing to warn invitees of known hazards at the property,” and “negligently failing to properly retain, hire, train, and supervise their employees.” Outside of the establishment, no one else – specifically, J. Prince or Patrick Clark, the latter of whom is charged in Takeoff’s murder – was named in the lawsuit.