Offset and Quavo

Offset Appears to Respond to Quavo Amid Rumored Takeoff Tattoo Diss

  /  04.22.2023

Quavo and Offset’s relationship is getting messy.

Earlier in the week, Quavo seemingly shaded his fellow Migos member after he got a Takeoff tattoo on his back.

“Rocket Power It’s In You Not On You! 👑 #RocketPower🚀,” Quavo captioned a series of photos of himself on top of an aircraft.

Fans thought he was taking shots at Offset, who tattooed a portrait of his late cousin on his back. Rocket Power is the name of Quavo’s upcoming album, which serves as a tribute to Takeoff.

Now Offset is seemingly responding to the rumored diss. Taking to his Instagram Story, he posted a photo of himself at Rolling Loud Thailand with his tattooed back in view and doubled down on his Takeoff tribute with a series of rocket emojis.

Offset

Amid the internet speculation, Quavo’s mother appeared to downplay that her son was taking a dig at Offset, telling fans that the quote was one of Takeoff’s favorites.

“One of my grandson takeoff favorite quotes!! has to be in u not on U,” commented Mama Huncho, who is also Takeoff’s grandmother. “We give God Praise for giving IT!! to Quavo and Takeoff🚀 LL TAKEOFF the rocket man💔😇.”

Mama Huncho

However, things don’t seem to be getting any better between Quavo and Offset. The estranged Migos members had been on the outs before Takeoff’s death. In February, they reportedly got into a fight backstage at the Grammys right before Quavo took the stage to perform a tribute to Takeoff as part of the “In Memoriam” segment.

Offset was a surprise guest during Metro Boomin’s set at Coachella on Friday where he performed “Ric Flair Drip” and “Bad and Boujee.”

Sponsored Stories