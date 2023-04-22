News Getty Images Offset Appears to Respond to Quavo Amid Rumored Takeoff Tattoo Diss / 04.22.2023

Quavo and Offset’s relationship is getting messy.

Earlier in the week, Quavo seemingly shaded his fellow Migos member after he got a Takeoff tattoo on his back.

“Rocket Power It’s In You Not On You! 👑 #RocketPower🚀,” Quavo captioned a series of photos of himself on top of an aircraft.

Fans thought he was taking shots at Offset, who tattooed a portrait of his late cousin on his back. Rocket Power is the name of Quavo’s upcoming album, which serves as a tribute to Takeoff.

Now Offset is seemingly responding to the rumored diss. Taking to his Instagram Story, he posted a photo of himself at Rolling Loud Thailand with his tattooed back in view and doubled down on his Takeoff tribute with a series of rocket emojis.

Amid the internet speculation, Quavo’s mother appeared to downplay that her son was taking a dig at Offset, telling fans that the quote was one of Takeoff’s favorites.

“One of my grandson takeoff favorite quotes!! has to be in u not on U,” commented Mama Huncho, who is also Takeoff’s grandmother. “We give God Praise for giving IT!! to Quavo and Takeoff🚀 LL TAKEOFF the rocket man💔😇.”

However, things don’t seem to be getting any better between Quavo and Offset. The estranged Migos members had been on the outs before Takeoff’s death. In February, they reportedly got into a fight backstage at the Grammys right before Quavo took the stage to perform a tribute to Takeoff as part of the “In Memoriam” segment.

Offset was a surprise guest during Metro Boomin’s set at Coachella on Friday where he performed “Ric Flair Drip” and “Bad and Boujee.”