DJ Drama And Meek Mill Engage In Back-And-Forth On Social Media / 05.30.2023

It looks like there is a new rift has formed between DJ Drama and Meek Mill over Memorial Day weekend. On Monday (May 29), Meek took to Twitter to air out his former collaborator for “speaking down” on him during a recent sit-down with content creator Jay Hill. In the interview, Hill suggested that Meek is the JAY-Z of the current generation. Drama disagreed. “I think it’s Drake, 1,000 percent,” the Gangsta Grillz head honcho stated. “Drake came out in ’08. It’s 2023. He changed the sound of hip hop. He’s literally ran every summer.”

“I asked Drama why he always speaking down on me with a few other words, too… [I] told him he’s a goofy,” Meek tweeted in response. “I also hit him when he tried to compare ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ to [Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock‘] AND DOWNPLAY ME… DON’T LET THESE INDUSTRY LAMES USE YOU, THEY DON’T REALLY EVEN LIKE YOU SMH LOL.”

Meek continued by questioning Drama‘s contributions to their shared hometown. “I’m from Philly and we don’t wear [our] fitted hats like that, Drama SHOP AT MITCHELL AND NESS… That man never did real charity in Philly in his life… I just be saying bits parts online because it be too much to say. I be wanting it to be known when [I don’t] rock wit’ these goofies. And I stand on my tippy toes when I see them so it’s no confusion before we even interact! Drama queen over these females,” the MMG alum exclaimed.

Drama didn’t remain silent. In fact, he doubled down on his opinion from the aforementioned interview. “This really why he mad, the Generation Now founder said in an Instagram Story. “Watch for [yourselves], where’s the lie?!”

Check out the Jay Hill clip and Meek‘s scathing tweets below.

Dj drama a goofy over these hoes lol he won’t speak good on me I tore him up in the a — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

I asked drama why he always speaking down on me with a few other words too told him he’s a goofy… I also hit him when he tried to compare dreams and nightmares to I wanna rock AND DOWNPLAY ME … DONT LET THESE INDUSTRY LAMES USE YOU THEY DONT REALLY EVEN LIKE YOU SMH LOL pic.twitter.com/L1Im13YZsl — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

If they asked me about dj drama and Khaled I wouldn’t speak and I made millions on paper with Khaled I’ll still stay silent … I’m from Philly … and we don’t wear out fitted hats like that drama “SHOP AT MITCHELL AND NESS” — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

That man never did real charity in Philly in his life … I just be saying bits parts online because it be too much to say … I be wanting it to be known when ion Rock wit these goofies … and I stand on my tippy toes when I see them so it’s no confusion before we even interact!… — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

The biggest mistakes you can make in this game is having sex with the wrong females … jealous men will try to destroy you quietly Or find out a way to dislike you lol … y’all can keep them gals I like my family and friends more! It’s saddd lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

And I’m the meek of this generation … nothing can’t be hov he laid all this shit out for us you gotta make your own movie outchea that’s that niggaitis who the new hov …. I respect that highly can’t be re-done … drama tryna divide and conquer a feat lol drama basically… — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

I was getting a rich ass massage scrolling on twitter seen a goofy i know speaking on me so I’m speaking my mind … we be multitasking on bs sometimes lol this shit hard to figure out it’s lit tho 🤞🏾 https://t.co/v7aWhKKgCD pic.twitter.com/OnJOdi3tIZ — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

I don’t be wanting to secretly beef or secretly play games with nobody … I like put it on the front it’ll add ip later what these bustas being doing — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

He confirmed tiny desk without speaking to my team or me … I told him I wasn’t locking it in … I’m not even on his album …I’m too up to be working another man’s album rollout wtf …everytime I rap I get rich and I ain’t been barely rapping I been on business timing ….I hate… pic.twitter.com/GkYi0BG7bl — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023