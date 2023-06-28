News Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Casanova Sentenced To More Than 15 Years In Prison / 06.28.2023

Two years after his arrest related to gang-affiliated crimes in a racketeering case, Casanova was handed down his prison sentence on Tuesday (June 27). In a sobering verdict, the Brooklyn-based rapper received a 188-month prison sentence.

In a press statement, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York announced Casanova’s sentencing for racketeering and narcotics crimes. U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern presided over the proceedings, reinforcing the gravity of the musician’s offenses.

“Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence,” stated Williams. “At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout.”

Williams continued, “Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”

In January, Casanova pleaded guilty to his leadership role in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang, racketeering, and narcotics offenses. As part of his plea, the 36-year-old artist confessed to his part in a Florida shooting in July 2020, a 2018 New York City robbery, and trafficking over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

In December 2020, the artist was among the 18 alleged gang members indicted on the above-mentioned criminal charges. He surrendered himself to authorities, initially proclaiming his innocence and pleading not guilty to the charges. The following month in 2021, the rapper was denied his $2.5 million bail.

Adding to the roster of sentences being thrown in this case, co-defendant Donovan “Donnie Love” Gillard also received a prison sentence of 20 years and eight months in August 2022. Prosecutors pointed out Gillard’s responsibility in maintaining the gang’s discipline, rules, and recruitment as part of his leadership role.