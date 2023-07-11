News Kristy Sparow / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Celebrates Kulture's Fifth Birthday With Pink Hermès Birkin Bag / 07.11.2023

Cardi B celebrated her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus’ fifth birthday with an endearing tribute on Instagram, complete with photos and videos of the growing young girl.

In the adorable images shared, Kulture can be seen posing in a vibrant pink ensemble complete with a tutu, complemented by a baby-pink Hermès Birkin bag resting atop the matching piano she’s seated at. The image warmed the hearts of fans, hinting at a mini-musical prodigy in the making.

The rapper penned a heartfelt message alongside the post, saying, “My baby is 5… Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow, yet [it] makes me a little sad that my baby is not my little baby anymore… Light lil turn-up today ‘til the weekend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Fans of the rapper quickly responded to Cardi’s post with warm expressions and wishes for her baby girl. “Awww, can’t wait to see the decorations. I know you snapped like always,” one fan chimed in.

Drawing inspiration from video gaming culture, the musician also revealed Super Mario-themed birthday invitations depicting Kulture dressed as Princess Peach against a mesmerizing pink backdrop. The novel approach to the party invited positive reactions from followers, with one commenting, “Such a great idea!”

Noooo cause how cute is Kulture’s Birthday party invite !?💖 pic.twitter.com/ysdn8FVZ5q — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 10, 2023

In addition, the birthday celebrations took the family to the American Dream Mall, where decorations fit for a princess were set up in honor of the youngster.

Offset wasn’t left out of the celebrations. The proud dad shared a poignant photo of their child and a touching message: “Happy birthday, Kulture Kiari. You’re such a great daughter. You make me smile every time I lay eyes on you… I can’t believe you are 5 years old already. I remember holding you when you were first born in my arms… Daddy’s girl, I love you so much.”

Cardi B and Offset have two children together: Kulture Kiari and Wave Set Cephus. The “Bad & Boujee” artist also has three children from previous relationships, including 13-year-old son Jordan Cephus, 8-year-old son Kody Cephus, and 8-year-old daughter Kalea Marie Cephus.