News Cole Burston / Stringer via Gety Images Drake Shares A Clip Of His Son Adonis Reciting "Rich Flex" Lyrics / 08.18.2023

During last Saturday’s (Aug. 12) concert in Inglewood, California, Drake’s son experienced a night he’s unlikely to forget.

Adonis’ presence in the audience prompted the Canadian rapper to ask fans to refrain from throwing bras on stage. It marked the child’s first time attending one of his father’s shows. However, Drake’s request didn’t stop his own father from surprising the artist with a comically large bra that was crafted by Toronto-based designer Zoba Martin.

On Thursday (Aug. 17), Drizzy posted videos on his Instagram Stories showcasing the 5-year-old’s fascination with a particular line from “Rich Flex.” The kid rapped, “21, can you do somethin’ for me?”

In one clip, the young boy recited the line while holding a handmade card that read, “Dad, I hope you have a great concert.” In another, Adonis stood on a couch while jumping and repeating the lyric. The musician captioned the video, “Comes to one Drake show…”

Drake also commemorated the event with a post that read, “Adonis’ big day out.” The heartwarming images captured the rapper hugging his son during the Inglewood gig.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux. In a recent Instagram post, Drake showed off his parenting skills while undoing their son’s braids.

“It’s no way [you’re] sitting here acting like [you’re] braiding his hair for the internet,” Lil Yachty commented. Drizzy jokingly clapped back at the Atlanta native by stating, “I was unbraiding it, b**ch. Your son said you ain’t hit him in six months on his Finsta. He said he [needs] some Jordans and a backpack for school.”

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), Sexyy Red called Drake her “man.” The St. Louis artist announced that she would be joining the “It’s All A Blur Tour” last weekend. She’ll finish the remainder of the dates with the 6 God and 21 Savage.