News Drake and Adonis Sit Down for Hilarious Interview with Caleb Pressley / 02.12.2023

Adonis gave his first interview and it was all sorts of bizarre and hilarious.

The 5-year-old joined his father for a “Sundae Conversation” with Barstool Sports host Caleb Pressley, which was conducted on Drake’s OVO basketball court at his Toronto mansion.

Pressley introduced him as “Drizzy Drake’s son,” while Adonis rolled his eyes and asked, “What does that mean?” He also asked him how he deals with mean friends and if he’s ever punched someone in the nuts. “No, never!” Adonis laughed.

When Adonis said he is unable to read, Caleb asked, “Do you think if you had a better dad, you would be able to read?” Adonis looked over at Drake, who was off camera. “This is my better dad… And that’s a funny dad. Also he does a lot of jokes.”

Drake then appeared on camera and was asked if Adonis has ever “cock blocked” him so that he doesn’t have to “split his inheritance.” “No, not really,” said Drake. “He definitely is always like vibing out with me, telling me how great I am as a single father, so maybe he is trying to deliver a message.”

Elsewhere in the 10-minute interview, the “Rich Flex” rapper discussed the snacks on his private jet and his new chain that features 42 diamonds representing all the women he thought about proposing to.

“It was more just a joke, but obviously people took it pretty literal. I was just trying to have an interesting story,” he said.

Drake went on to call boobs “one of the greatest things that we have on Earth” and addressed his use of the word “bitch” in his music.

“I’m proud to say, I don’t really drop the b-word in person,” he said. “I’ve said it in raps a fair share, but I’m not really walking around the streets like, ‘Bitch, bitch, bitch.'”

While sipping tequila with passionfruit, the “Euphoria” executive producer revealed whether he ever considered a procedure to get his “wiener removed.”

Plus, Drake shared that he loves the feeling of a cold plunge and is obsessed with gambling. When asked what the best thing to bet on, he responded, “Fatherhood,” prompting Caleb to mock him over his answer.

“For all the people out there, you can always bet on fatherhood,” said Drake.