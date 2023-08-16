News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Calls Drake Her "Man" In New Instagram Post / 08.16.2023

Once again, Sexyy Red has taken to Instagram to keep fans buzzing about her connection with Drake. The photos, which saw the two hugged up, arrived hot on the heels of her joining him on the “It’s All A Blur Tour.”

Posted today (Aug. 16), the images were captured during the arena run’s recent stop in Inglewood, California. The St. Louis artist initially captioned the post, “I’m with my man, but it’s free my [other] man.” Drake also commented underneath the pic. He wrote, “Three that man.”

Elsewhere, fans also chimed in on their time together. One person noted, “He tryna see what she meant by pound town.” Another added, “Your baby daddy can’t wait to get free. He’s punching the air [right now].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEXYY RED (@sexyyred)

This isn’t Red’s first time stirring the pot either. In July, Drake described her as his “rightful wife.” However, the relationship between the two artists is seemingly just social media banter.

In addition to touring together, they’ve reportedly been cooking up new music. During an interview at Rolling Loud Miami, Red hinted at a collaboration: “We got a song coming out… I did some lil’ s**t on his song. He sent me a beat, and I had rapped for him or whatever. He was f**kin’ with it, so we gon’ see if he drop that b**ch. I don’t know. He just f**k with me. I don’t know what he gon’ do. He gon’ pop out with some crazy s**t, I know that.”

On Sunday (Aug. 13), the “Pound Town” hitmaker announced that she would be joining the “It’s All A Blur Tour.” It subsequently signaled that she would no longer be an opening act for Moneybagg Yo’s “Larger Than Life Tour.” Fans can catch Red in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Vancouver later this month.