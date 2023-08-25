News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Yachty Shamelessly Plugs "TESLA" Amid Speculations Surrounding Drake's Album Release Date / 08.25.2023

Drake’s much-anticipated album, For All the Dogs, had fans on the edge of their seats for its rumored release today (Aug. 25). However, midnight came and went, and the LP was nowhere to be found on streaming services. Among those commenting on the situation was Lil Yachty, who took to social media to share his thoughts.

“Y’all stupid, nobody even said For All the Dogs was coming out tonight,” he tweeted. The rapper’s sentiments were echoed in a TikTok video, where he chastised fans for believing everything they read online.

He stated, “By the way, I know y’all thought For All the Dogs was coming out tonight. Joke’s on y’all because nobody ever said that it was. Gotta stop believing s**t you see on the internet.”

Yachty continued, “Second of all: I dropped tonight, you know what I’m saying? Check out that new ‘TELSA.’ Wow, that’s oh so shameless, mentioning Drake’s name to plug myself, but whatever. I just dropped. No brakes, still going. I’m going to drop a song every week for the rest of the year. Ah!”

Yachty’s relationship with Drake may have given him insights into the Toronto native’s plans, but he’s evidently not above using the buzz to promote his own work. “TESLA” debuted today alongside a four-track EP of the same name.

In the song, Lil Boat rapped, “I ain’t goin’ back and forth with that n**ga. He ain’t even made no millions. We keep on droppin’ the block, it’s a real reason. Back and forth, back and forth, ’til it ain’t even. ‘Til it ain’t easy, seek help immediately.”

Earlier this month, Yachty dropped the music video for his track “SLIDE.” The song arrived ahead of his headlining “Field Trip Tour” this fall. The show run is slated to kick off in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 21 before working its way through cities like Montreal, Boston, and Toronto.