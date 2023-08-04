New Music Screenshot from Lil Yachty’s “SLIDE” video Lil Yachty Drops "SLIDE" Music Video Ahead Of "The Field Trip Tour" / 08.04.2023

Lil Yachty leaped into the new month with two tracks today (Aug. 4). The records were released as a part of a three-song EP, which also included the rapper’s viral sensation “STRIKE (HOLSTER).”

The new tunes are titled “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY” and “SLIDE.” The latter was accompanied by a newly minted music video that clocks in at just under two and a half minutes.

Crafted by AMD Visuals, the clip oozed with Lil Boat’s affection for green hues. The artist immersed himself in nature while sporting a viridescent ensemble complete with a bulky knit and matching beanie. Elsewhere in the video, he fittingly spent the day in the company of his friends.

Over the GENT! and Bangs-produced track, he rapped, “Yeah, throw out them 20s and 10s, I’m keepin’ them pink and them blue ones. How he a shooter? On God, he know he ain’t shoot none. My stepper cannot go to Canada, he is a nuisance. Wait, what’s they stats? This ain’t facts, them ain’t racks at all. I move around, strong-armin’ like I’m jackin’ off.”

Watch the visuals for “SLIDE” below.

The three-track project served as the sequel to his album released earlier this year, Let’s Start Here. The January release contained collaborations with artists like Fousheé, Justine Skye, Teezo Touchdown, Diana Gordon, and Daniel Caesar.

The “Poland” rapper is set to embark on his headlining “Field Trip Tour” this fall. The musical expedition kicks off in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21, working its way through cities like Montreal, Boston, and Toronto before closing with a grand finale in Atlanta on Nov. 8.

In addition to dropping his own releases, Yachty also graced other artists’ tracks. In June, he appeared on Rylo Rodriguez’s “Taylor Port Junkie” and Veeze’s “Boat Interlude.” Moreover, the Atlanta native also made a cameo on Drake’s current “It’s All A Blur Tour.”