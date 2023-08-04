Lil Yachty

Screenshot from Lil Yachty’s “SLIDE” video

Lil Yachty Drops "SLIDE" Music Video Ahead Of "The Field Trip Tour"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.04.2023

Lil Yachty leaped into the new month with two tracks today (Aug. 4). The records were released as a part of a three-song EP, which also included the rapper’s viral sensation “STRIKE (HOLSTER).” 

The new tunes are titled “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY” and “SLIDE.” The latter was accompanied by a newly minted music video that clocks in at just under two and a half minutes.

Crafted by AMD Visuals, the clip oozed with Lil Boat’s affection for green hues. The artist immersed himself in nature while sporting a viridescent ensemble complete with a bulky knit and matching beanie. Elsewhere in the video, he fittingly spent the day in the company of his friends.

Over the GENT! and Bangs-produced track, he rapped, “Yeah, throw out them 20s and 10s, I’m keepin’ them pink and them blue ones. How he a shooter? On God, he know he ain’t shoot none. My stepper cannot go to Canada, he is a nuisance. Wait, what’s they stats? This ain’t facts, them ain’t racks at all. I move around, strong-armin’ like I’m jackin’ off.”

Watch the visuals for “SLIDE” below.

The three-track project served as the sequel to his album released earlier this year, Let’s Start Here. The January release contained collaborations with artists like Fousheé, Justine Skye, Teezo Touchdown, Diana Gordon, and Daniel Caesar.

The “Poland” rapper is set to embark on his headlining “Field Trip Tour” this fall. The musical expedition kicks off in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21, working its way through cities like Montreal, Boston, and Toronto before closing with a grand finale in Atlanta on Nov. 8.

In addition to dropping his own releases, Yachty also graced other artists’ tracks. In June, he appeared on Rylo Rodriguez’s “Taylor Port Junkie” and Veeze’s “Boat Interlude.” Moreover, the Atlanta native also made a cameo on Drake’s current “It’s All A Blur Tour.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty)

New Music
Lil Yachty

TRENDING
News

Beyoncé Seemingly Reacts To Sexual Harassment Allegations Weighed Against Lizzo

Beyoncé omitted Lizzo’s name while seemingly responding to Erykah Badu’s style-biting claims.
By Malcolm Trapp
08.02.2023
News

Lil Meech Reacts To Viral Video Of Him Entering A Woman's Home

Lil Meech reacts to being caught on a Ring camera entering another woman’s home amid ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.01.2023
News

Chlöe Bailey Covers Gunna's "Fukumean" In New Video

After their rumored relationship in 2022, Chlöe Bailey shows support for Gunna by covering his ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.02.2023
News

Drake Reminisces On Meek Mill Beef At Philadelphia Concert

During his “It’s All A Blur Tour” stop at the Wells Fargo Center, Drake recalled ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.01.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories