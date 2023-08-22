News Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Reveals 'For All The Dogs' Cover Art Drawn By Adonis / 08.22.2023

Drake took a heartfelt and sentimental approach to his upcoming album’s artwork. This time, the rapper entrusted the work to his 5-year-old son, Adonis.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Aug. 21), Drizzy gave his fans a sneak peek of the cover for his new project, For All the Dogs. It featured a childlike drawing of a dog with glowing red eyes.

“For All the Dogs,” he captioned the image. It was joined alongside the credit, “Cover by Adonis.”

Reactions to the announcement followed immediately after. Notable figures such as Tinashe, Sexyy Red, Hit-Boy, Rich the Kid, and Juelz Santana offered praise through fiery emojis, among other emotes. Other followers chimed in with various comments, some humorous and others admiring.

Contrasting the project cover’s emotional value, it deviates from Drake’s previous work. Notably, 2021’s Certified Lover Boy was designed by renowned British artist Damien Hirst. Meanwhile, 2013’s Nothing Was the Same was painted by Kadir Nelson, who formerly served as one of Michael Jackson’s collaborators.

The Toronto native actively promoted For All the Dogs during his “It’s All A Blur Tour” with 21 Savage. He’s teased the album at venues by bringing out special guests and hinting at its progress. The rapper even donned dog masks en route to arenas.

During his opening show in Chicago, Drake hinted at the LP’s nostalgic tone. The artist shared, “I look around at all these faces. I know it’s summertime. I gotta give you s**t! I don’t know about these guys that go away for three, four, five years and wanna chill out and all that s**t. That’s not me.”

He continued, “With that being said, I got an album coming out soon for y’all. It’s called For All the Dogs. I always hear people talking about, ‘D**n, we miss that old Drake.’”