Fans React To Drake & Lil Yachty Going Back And Forth On Instagram About Fatherhood / 08.13.2023

On Friday (Aug. 11), Grammy Award-winning emcee Drake posted a heartwarming photo of him undoing his son’s braids. While many applauded the sweet father and son moment in the comments, his fellow collaborator Lil Yachty used it to send a playful jab at the talented multi-hyphenate.

The “Strike (Holster)” recording artist took to the Canadian bar spitter’s comments to say, “It’s no way you’re sitting here acting like you’re braiding his hair for the internet.” Drake responded to the Atlanta-based artist, saying, “I was unbraiding it, b**ch. Your son said you ain’t hit him in six months on his finsta. He said he needs some Jordans and a backpack for school.”

The “Oprah’s Bank Account” collaborators are known for their elite-level sarcasm. Both Drake and Lil Yachty recently did a hilariously awkward interview with Bobbi Althoff’s new hit show, “The Really Good Podcast.” Drake even FaceTimed the “Minnesota” rapper during his episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobbi Althoff (@bobbialthoff)

Fans took to the app formerly known as Twitter to share their thoughts on the dynamic back-and-forth between the two rap superstars. One user exclaimed, “It’s like a lighthearted rap exchange that shows even superstar dads can have some fun with their parenting moments.” Another user asked a poignant question: “Why is Drake following Lil Yachty’s son’s finsta?”

Other A-list musicians like Central Cee, DJ Khaled, and Tyga commented on the recent post, which has amassed over 3,500,000 likes on Instagram. The “Hotline Bling” singer captioned the photo with a quote from the legendary basketball player Allen Iverson. His caption read, “Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy – Allen Iverson.”

Drake has always shown his respect for historic hoopers. He’s name-dropped top players like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan, Corey Joseph, and San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.