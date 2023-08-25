News MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Teases "Last Time I Saw You" Ahead Of New Album / 08.25.2023

Nicki Minaj is set to debut a new single ahead of her forthcoming album soon. Titled “Last Time I Saw You,” the record heightened in anticipation as the rapper unveiled its cover art and pre-release link.

Last night (Aug. 24), Minaj unveiled the artwork on Instagram. It portrayed the musician in a sparkling dress against an expected pink backdrop. In a follow-up post made today (Aug. 25), she captioned, “Pre-Save #LastTimeISawYou now. Can’t wait to share this song with you guys.”

Produced by Hendrix Smoke and ATL Jacob, the track is reportedly part of the rapper’s highly anticipated album Pink Friday 2. The latter is slated for release on Nov. 17. The project will serve as a second installment to her groundbreaking debut LP, Pink Friday, which also marked a significant milestone in her career.

Earlier this year, Minaj teased fans with a snippet of the record followed by lyrics from the song. Her tweet read, “Begging me to stay, and then you walk away. There’s something that you wanted to say. I was in a rush, and you said you were crushed. But I said I’d be back; it’s OK.”

It continued, “I wish I’d hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you. I wish l didn’t waste precious time that night when I called you. I wish I remembered to say I’d do anything for you. Maybe I pushed you away because I thought that I’d bore you.”

Since her last album, 2018’s Queen, Minaj kept her momentum by releasing singles like “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and “Super Freaky Girl.” She also collaborated with artists like Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Yung Bleu, and Kim Petras.

In related news, the “Only” artist filed charges against her alleged swatter. Announced on Wednesday (Aug. 23), the musician identified the individual as Stephanie Bell.

She wrote, “A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful. The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS [Department of Children and Family Services]. To God be the glory.”