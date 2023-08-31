News Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Vic Mensa Weighs In On Pinkydoll "Light Skin Fishing" Controversy / 08.31.2023

On Sunday (Aug. 27), TikToker Pinkydoll faced backlash after her appearance at the Streamy Awards. Viewers quickly took to Twitter to express their opinion on the streamer’s look. They claimed that the Canadian content creator was notably darker-skinned than in her virtual posts.

The revelation sparked accusations that Pinkydoll was artificially lightening her complexion to bolster her online appeal. She initially rose to fame for mimicking video game NPCs and repeating random phrases. Artists such as Nicki Minaj and NLE Choppa subsequently hopped on the trend.

In response to her awards show debut, Pinkydoll spoke with TMZ at LAX. “Well, you know, when I go to the sun, I can get a lil’ darker, but you know, it’s life,” she said. “What can I do? And I love to be a Black woman, f**k you mean?”

She added, “It’s actually great. I love it, to see people, like, get the money, get the bag. Do what you got to do. I’m happy for you… I’m gon’ stay here forever.” In the same interview, Pinkydoll admitted to using lighting techniques to appear “more Japanese,” which inadvertently affirmed the suspicion that she altered her skin tone.

Adding fuel to the already heated debate, Vic Mensa weighed in on the situation on Wednesday (Aug. 30). In a separate discussion with TMZ, Mensa explored the systemic roots of colorism. He said, “I think it’s a deeper issue than a person. The aspiration to a European beauty standard influences people to think that they have to be of a lighter complexion to be viewed as beautiful, to view themselves as beautiful.”

The rapper told the tabloid, “At the end of the day — we as Black people and people of color across the planet — we have to learn to love ourselves and our natural beauty, and lean away from those things. I won’t chastise anybody doing it because it doesn’t start or end with this person that you mentioned.”

Earlier this month, the “We Could Be Free” artist shared the cover art and trailer for his upcoming LP, Victor. The project is slated to arrive on Sept. 15.