News Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images and Monica Schipper / Stringer via Getty Images Jason Derulo Issues Statement After Sexual Harassment Lawsuit By Emaza Gibson / 10.06.2023

Jason Derulo is facing a lawsuit from his former signee Emaza Gibson who alleged quid pro quo sexual harassment, breach of contract, and other violations. According to the document filed on Thursday (Oct. 5), she’s seeking a jury trial.

“I’m at this point in my life right now; it’s very heartbreaking,” Gibson, who serves as one-half of R&B-hip hop duo Ceraadi, told NBC News. “I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations… I’m back to zero, and I have nothing.”

Gibson claimed that after signing with Derulo’s Atlantic Records imprint, Future History, he began pressuring her to drink with him. The lawsuit cited a comment the “Goodbye” artist allegedly made about a “goat skin and fish scales” ritual as an “explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success.”

Her attorney, Ron Zambrano, also weighed in. He noted, “[Derulo’s] threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal.”

In a social media post today (Oct. 6), the Talk Dirty singer countered the allegations. “I wouldn’t normally comment, but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment, and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you, deeply offended by these defamatory claims. God bless.”

I wouldn't normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I've always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that's why I sit here before… pic.twitter.com/tEG7a9Gi08 — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) October 6, 2023

Moreover, the suit also claimed loss of earnings and employment benefits. It stated that Gibson’s contract with Atlantic Records was terminated in September 2022. She alleged that the label dropped her after a confrontational studio session with Derulo.

On the music side, Ceraadi released their last full-length project, #GRWM, in 2022. The seven-song effort contained a lone feature from DDG and standout cuts like “BFF” and “She Ain’t Mean.”

Meanwhile, Derulo dropped “Lemons” on Sept. 23. It followed a slew of other singles such as “Slow Low,” “Body Count,” and “Glad U Came.”