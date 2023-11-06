News Craig Barritt / Stringer via Getty Images Kid Cudi Pleads For Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas Conflict: "This Isn’t Politics, These Are Real Lives" / 11.06.2023

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday (Nov. 5), Kid Cudi called for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Entergalactic rapper emphasized the human cost rather than the political debate in a series of screenshots. He further painted a stark picture of the suffering faced by Palestinians while also acknowledging the pain of the Israeli community.

“The things I’ve been seeing in the news have been breaking my heart. I can’t watch what’s happening in the world and remain silent. I can’t imagine the pain people are feeling,” the statement read. “Seeing their entire neighborhoods bombed, losing generations of family members, parents crying over their children’s lifeless bodies, communities turning into mass graves, people digging through the rubble of their homes in hopes of finding remains of their loved ones — a pain no one should have to go through.”

Cudi later communicated his difficulty in reconciling music releases with the ongoing violence, hinting at a further delay of his upcoming album, INSANO. He wrote, “It doesn’t feel right to share the music I have coming out and pretend like there isn’t a part of the world burning, thousands of people being murdered.”

The musician concluded, “I stand with the people of Palestine as they demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the ongoing genocide. My heart goes out to all my brothers and sisters of all faiths and backgrounds who are suffering. Free Palestine!”

The Cleveland native’s latest post aligned with actions taken by Artists4Ceasefire, who recently reached out to President Biden and the U.S. Congress in an attempt to make peace efforts. Artists like Drake, 6LACK, Miguel, Vic Mensa, and more signed the open letter.

In related news, Cudi dropped a new single titled “AT THE PARTY” featuring Travis Scott and Pharrell last Friday (Nov. 3).