Kid Cudi Partners With 'Star Trek' For New Boldly Be Campaign / 10.05.2023

Today (Oct. 5), Kid Cudi and Star Trek announced their highly anticipated Boldly Be campaign. It’s slated to kick off on Oct. 12 at New York Comic Con in conjunction with the musician releasing a new song titled “Heaven’s Galaxy.”

In addition, the pair will be releasing a new line of merchandise as well as a unique music-gaming experience dubbed “STAR TREK X KID CUDI: MIRROR MAYHEM” in Fortnite. Per the press release, the former is set to include T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, and a leather varsity jacket adorned with Star Trek-inspired motifs.

After an exclusive preorder window at Comic Con, the clothing collection will be available on the franchise’s official website on Oct. 16.

“I grew up watching Star Trek with my dad, who is single-handedly responsible for turning me into a fan. The most important thing to me is to be as authentic as possible,” Kudi shared in a previous statement. “Star Trek’s mission has always been about having a hopeful future, and when I was first approached about this project, it was the perfect marriage of all the things I believe in — being brave and a hero by doing what’s right and fighting for freedom. I can’t wait to share my love of this incredible franchise with the world.”

In related news, the Grammy-winning rapper will now be releasing his upcoming album, INSANO, in January 2024. Initially slated for Sept. 15, the project was pushed back due to the musician wanting to “give y’all the best version of myself.” Cudi subsequently dropped two singles to hold fans over that were titled “ILL WHAT I BLEED” and “MOST AIN’T DENNIS.”

On Tuesday (Oct. 3), the “Day ‘N’ Nite” hitmaker detailed his future plans on Twitter. He wrote, “There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe[s]. [You’re] welcome. 2024, the takeover begins.”

Another post read, “I got a chance to work [with] some really dope producers I’ve never worked with before. We got Dot [da Genius], of course, but pretty much outside of him and a couple [of] other cats, it’s all new energy, which allowed me to go to new places and revisit some old vibes too.”

There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe(s). Ur welcome. 2024 the take over begins. ✌🏾 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) October 3, 2023