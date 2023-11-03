New Music Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images, and Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer via Getty Images Kid Cudi Pays Homage To Virgil Abloh On Travis Scott-Assisted "AT THE PARTY" / 11.03.2023

Kid Cudi’s forthcoming studio album, INSANO, is slated to drop in January 2024. Ahead of its release, the artist dropped records like “Porsche Topless” and “Ill What I Bleed” as well as “Heaven’s Galaxy” as a part of his Star Trek collaboration.

Shared today (Nov. 3), Cudi unveiled “AT THE PARTY” featuring Pharrell and Travis Scott. The Virginia beatmaker led the track’s production and contributed to its chorus.

“N**gas gon’ learn the four letters/ Walk in, not many better, Members of the Rage/ Now I just flip another page,” Cudi rapped in the opening verse. Elsewhere in the track, the Cleveland native paid homage to close friend and late designer Virgil Abloh. He spat, “Bleed in the scene, I can achieve/ What I dream, full steam on the humble, always think of Virgil/ I was always hit with the no-no.”

Listen to the song below.

Abloh passed away at the age of 41 in 2021 after a private two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer. Notably, Cudi attended the designer’s final show for Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2022 men’s collection two days after his death. Not only did the musician walk in the event, but he also performed his verse from Kanye West’s “Moon.”

During a 2022 interview with First We Feast’s “Hot Ones,” Cudi reflected on working with Abloh on his Netflix special, Entergalactic. He told host Sean Evans, “I didn’t want it to be like a typical animated show where you see one character wearing the same thing every episode. Virgil came through and just put his magic sauce on it, and just made a wardrobe for every character that matched their personality.”

The rapper added, “I was so happy, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. This was like the best idea that I could ever come up with. We could have been in this and made some really s**tty clothing. But I have the illest, freshest motherf**ker alive doing this s**t for me.’ And it was just the illest, man. I love him to death for that.”