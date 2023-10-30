News Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Signs Open Letter Urging Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas Conflict / 10.30.2023

Drake, Kehlani, Victoria Monét, Miguel, Vic Mensa, and several more recently signed Artists4Ceasefire’s appeal urging President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress to facilitate an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The open letter was sent to the U.S. administration and lawmakers, expressing concern over the ongoing violence and its devastating toll on civilian lives.

“We urge your administration, Congress, and all world leaders to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay — an end to the bombing of Gaza and the safe release of hostages,” the statement read.

It further highlighted the human cost by stating, “Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two-thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them.”

The recent conflict, which began on Oct. 7, reportedly led to a death toll of around 1,400 Israelis and over 7,300 Palestinians. Artists4Ceasefire called for an end to hostilities by underscoring the moral imperative of saving lives. The letter continued, “We believe that the United States can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the suffering, and we are adding our voices to those from the U.S. Congress, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, The International Committee of The Red Cross, and so many others.”

Other musicians listed on the official website include Aminé, A$AP Nast, Snoh Aalegra, Jennifer Lopez, Run The Jewels, Dua Lipa, and 070 Shake.

Drake’s endorsement of Artists4Ceasefire came after criticism of his previous silence on the issue. On a recent visit to “The Breakfast Club,” DJ Vlad noted the absence of statements from the Toronto native and DJ Khaled regarding the conflict.

“Drake is doing this whole thing where he’s literally writing paragraphs about Joe Budden because his feelings were hurt about an album review,” the journalist stated. “So it’s not like they don’t have time. This s**t runs deep.”

The rapper’s father, Dennis Graham, recently explained why his son and many other acts haven’t been vocal about the war. Speaking to TMZ, he said, “If you say something about this one, you’re going to get criticized, and if you say something about someone else, you’re going to get criticized.”