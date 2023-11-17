News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Unleashes ‘For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition’ / 11.17.2023

Drake swiftly followed up his eighth studio album with the release of For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition today (Nov. 17).

It marks the newest addition to his acclaimed Scary Hours series, which previously featured chart-topping hits like “God’s Plan” and “Wants and Needs” with Lil Baby. This latest offering spans six tracks, including “Evil Ways” with J. Cole.

The “Nonstop” rapper recently collaborated with Cole on “First Person Shooter” in October. It marked a milestone for both artists, being the North Carolina native’s first and Drake’s 13th No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

The pair recently announced their joint “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What,” with ticket sales already underway and general sales starting today. It’s slated to begin with two consecutive shows at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 18 and 19, 2024. Other stops include Nashville, New Orleans, St. Louis and Buffalo, New York, among others.

Drake unveiled a teaser video for Scary Hours 3 on Thursday (Nov. 16). He stated, “I feel no need to appease anybody. I feel so confident about the body of work I just dropped that I know I can go and disappear for whatever… six months, a year, two years.”

The clip, shot at Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall, gave insights into Drake’s creative spontaneity. He explained, “It’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced since [2015’s] If You’re Reading This [It’s Too Late] where it’s just kind of like I feel like I’m on drugs.” Drake emphasized the freshness of this project, saying, “It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished s**t. You know, this is just happening on its own. And who am I to fight it?”

Meanwhile, Cole is slated to drop his highly awaited LP, The Fall Off, next year. Fans speculated that it could drop ahead of his trek with Drake. However, there’s a good chance it could come out afterward so the rapper can embark on a solo tour.