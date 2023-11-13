Drake and J. Cole

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images

Drake Announces "It's All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?" With J. Cole

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.13.2023

Today (Nov. 13), Drake announced his upcoming “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?” featuring J. Cole on select dates. 

It’s set to kick off with two consecutive shows at Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Jan. 18 and 19, 2024. Furthermore, the 22-stop voyage will serve as a follow-up to Drake’s recent “It’s All A Blur Tour,” which saw 50 sold-out arena dates across North America. 

The 2024 tour schedule will include back-to-back performances in cities like New Orleans, LA Nashville, TN and Columbus, OH before concluding at The Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, AL.

The announcement arrives weeks removed from the release of Drake’s eighth studio album, For All The Dogs. The 23-track project boasted features from Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Yeat, and Cole, among others.

Tickets will go up for grabs starting with the Cash App card presale on Nov. 15, followed by general sales on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Drake Related (@drakerelated)

The previous “It’s All A Blur Tour” featured notable guest appearances. Artists like Skillibeng, Sleepy Hallow, Central Cee, Zack Bia, and Lil Yachty were among the few to hit the stage. 

Highlight moments included respective surprise appearances by Travis Scott and Cole during the arena run’s Vancouver and Montreal stops. 21 Savage also performed in Toronto for the first time since receiving his green card.

Cole and Drake teamed up on “First Person Shooter” from For All The Dogs in October. During Yachty’s “A Safe Place” podcast, the North Carolina native spoke about their collaboration going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“If it would’ve went No. 2, it wouldn’t have mattered. I wouldn’t have felt no way. If the other song would’ve went No. 1, it’s like, bro, I’m cool,” he stated. “I’d almost feel better not having my first No. 1 being off [of] a Drake alley-oop, you know what I mean? I love Drake, and I love that I’m a part of that moment with him, with Michael Jackson.”

