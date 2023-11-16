News Gregory Shamus / Staff via Getty Images Drake Announces Surprise EP 'Scary Hours 3' Dropping This Week / 11.16.2023

Drake recently announced the release of Scary Hours 3, which is scheduled for Friday (Nov. 17).

The reveal was shared on Wednesday (Nov. 15) night via a video filmed at Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall. In the clip, Drake spoke about his creative freedom and confidence in his recent work. “I feel no need to appease anybody. I feel so confident about the body of work I just dropped that I know I can go and disappear for whatever… six months, a year, two years,” he said.

Later in the footage, the “Hotline Bling” artist was seen driving through the city and walking in an empty arena. He subsequently reflected on the impromptu nature of the upcoming EP. “You know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This, where I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days! I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All the Dogs dropped.” Drake explained. “It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished s**t. You know, this is just happening on its own. And who am I to fight it?”

The release of Scary Hours 3 will follow Drake’s recent visuals with J. Cole on “First Person Shooter” and the announcement of their forthcoming tour, “It’s All a Blur – Big As the What?” Starting in Denver on Jan. 18, 2024, the arena run includes stops in cities like Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Nashville. The final show is slated to take place in Birmingham, Alabama on Mar. 27.

Notably, the EP will arrive just weeks after Drake announced plans to go on a brief hiatus. During his SiriusXM Radio show, “Table For One,” he mentioned taking a year off to take care of health-related problems.

“I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer,” the artist shared on Oct. 6.