News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Jay Rock Says A Top Dawg Entertainment Collab Album Is Coming Soon / 12.24.2023

Jay Rock has hinted at the release of a 20th anniversary of the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) album dropping at the top of 2024. The storied independent label has been the home of SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, Doechii and more. Rock happens to be the most tenured member of the West Coast-based collective.

In a recent interview clip, Rock said, “I know we are doing the compilation album. You know, TDE for 20 years. Do you know what I mean? It’s been 20 years since TDE [has] been in the game; you know what I’m saying? So, we are putting together a compilation album, so we should be dropping that at the top of the year. I don’t know how many songs we will put on there, but we got a majority of Black Hippy on that thing. So, make sure you all check it out; it’s on the way. The TDE compilation album, you know what I mean?”

There is no confirmed release date, nor are there any details on who will be on the album, but fans are excited at the idea of a new Black Hippy reunion. With Kendrick Lamar recently transitioning from the storied label to start his new pgLang endeavor, it will be interesting to see if he will be involved in the album.

Last month (Nov. 2023), Rock told DJ Whoo Kid, “People love starting rumors and spreading all type of, you know… I call it bad ink,” he replied. “Sometimes people like to write in bad ink, you feel me? Especially on blog sites and different internet things. But we are all good, though. The family, TDE family, despite what everybody’s saying — the breakup — everybody’s all good.”

When asked about his relationship with Lamar, he exclaimed, “That’s my little brother. I hollered at him the other day. That’s still bro. Ain’t nothing changed.”

Watch the full interview below!