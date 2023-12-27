News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Shuts Down Fan Angry At Her For Working With "Unknown Artists" / 12.27.2023

On Tuesday (Dec. 26), Latto spoke about her choice to collaborate with up-and-coming artists in response to a fan’s criticism.

Voicing their opinion on Twitter, a user urged the “ISSA PARTY” rapper to stop partnering with lesser-known acts while arguing that it could devalue her features and hinder her success. The post read, “As fans, we want to see you win, and this will get you nowhere… A Latto feature is losing its value. No more BabyDrills, Luh Tylers, and whoever this is. Next era, please.”

However, Latto stood firm in her support for emerging talent. She replied, “Y’all be getting beside [yourselves]… Shawty from the Southside, and she hard [as f**k. I don’t care] ‘bout [all of that]. I was an ‘unknown artist’ before, and [motherf**kers] acted too big for me. Stream when we drop.”

Anycia, the rising act in question, also reacted to the criticism. She expressed astonishment at the negative response to their upcoming collaboration. Her tweet stated, “Bruh. [On my life]… The fact that [motherf**kers] is THIS mad [about] me doing a song with Latto is CRAZY.”

Y’all be getting besides y’all self..Shawty from the south side & she hard af Idc bout allat. I was an “unknown artist” before and mfs acted too big for me. Stream when we drop 🤓 https://t.co/fCqVeLDJa8 — BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) December 26, 2023

bruh oml…..the fact that mfs is THIS mad ab me doing a song with latto is C R A Z Y. lmaoooooooooo — ANYCIA (@princesspopthat) December 26, 2023

Earlier this year, Anycia teamed up with KARRAHBOOO for “Splash Brothers,” which amassed 1.1 million views on YouTube. Her debut EP, EXTRA, came out in November with production from jetsonmade, Bankroll Got It, and Megan Thee Stallion collaborator LilJuMadeDaBeat.

Meanwhile, Latto’s resume includes a mix of high-profile artists like Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and Mariah Carey, as well as lesser-known musicians. Her recent effort with BTS’ Jungkook on “Seven” was particularly successful, becoming the most streamed joint effort of 2023 on Spotify with 1.21 billion streams. It also made her the first rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 this year.

Outside of music, notable names like Flo Milli, T.I., and 21 Savage came out for Latto’s 25th birthday bash over the weekend.