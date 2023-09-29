Latto

Latto Interpolates Waka Flocka Flame’s “Grove St. Party” On Her New Single “ISSA PARTY”

By Malcolm Trapp
  09.29.2023

Today (Sept. 29), Latto released her new single and its accompanying video for “ISSA PARTY.”

In the track, she rapped, “B**ch, I’m red, not green, lil’ h**, stop playin’ with me. I hate borin’ b**ches; they be throwin’ off my energy. Stop callin’ me sis, lil’ h**, you know you ain’t no kin to me. I done dropped my nuts on all these b**ches, yeah, I’m Himothy, real s**t. B**ches love to hate, say it’s fake, but I’m real thick.” 

Notably, the Atlanta native interpolates Waka Flocka Flame’s “Grove St. Party” in the chorus. 

Featured on the second verse, BabyDrill also makes a nod to the 37-year-old rapper. He spat, “Glock bisexual, talkin’ crazy, quick to smack a b**ch. The industry scared of a n**ga, don’t know if I’m formin’ that party, we spinnin’ that b**ch. I feel like Waka Flocka ’cause I just got the flame in here.”

Watch the visuals below.

Currently, the musician is gearing up to release her next full-length project. It will serve as a follow-up to her 2022 LP, 777. Although not confirmed to be on the album, Latto dropped “Lottery” and “Put It On Da Floor” earlier this year. The latter got a remix from Cardi B, which subsequently was RIAA-certified gold in August.

Regarding the upcoming body of work, Latto told Cosmopolitan, “At first, I was feeling a lot of pressure, and I think it was hindering my creative process. Then I got myself in the space where I’m like, ‘You’ve been here. You’ve done it.’ People keep forgetting the fact that I’ve been rapping since I was 8 years old. My first moment was not ‘Big Energy.’ That was just another moment. This, now, has been the best recording process thus far in my career.”

 

