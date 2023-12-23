News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Hosts "H**s Up, Pimps Down" Birthday Bash In Atlanta / 12.23.2023

Friday (Dec. 22) night, Latto hosted a massive “H**s Up, Pimps Down” birthday bash to celebrate her 25th birthday in style. The “Big Energy” emcee teased the event on her Instagram on Wednesday (Dec. 20) by wearing a 70s-inspired one-piece outfit with a blond afro wig with the caption, “Y’all coming as a pimp or a h**?”

The momentous event brought out multiple stars, friends and fans. Latto’s guest list included rising rap stars, like Anycia and Flo Milli, and Atlanta rap legends like T.I., 21 Savage and many more. The “Put It On Da Floor” recording artist showed up in a pimp outfit with 7 of her friends wearing matching outfits and blonde wigs. The exciting party was hosted by the legend himself, Flavor Flav.

Latto has been dominating the Billboard charts for the past few years. Her single “Put It On Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B was a strong contender for song of the summer. The Instagram-caption-worthy bars on the record had fans chanting the Go Grizzly-produced banger at clubs and shows nationwide.

Although the “Wheelie” rapper has been having her way musically, she recently expressed her growing desire to build within the entrepreneurial lane. In a recent interview with Forbes, Latto applauded Rihanna, “Business, RiRi… I just feel like she touched our generation in a whole different way. I feel like women like me, who might have a little motion going on, she showed us that it’s possible for us to take it to a whole different level.”

She also mentioned her past collaborator, Mariah Carey, and others, saying, “So definitely RiRi. Music and business. What’s up, RiRi? Call me, girl. I did a song with Mariah Carey. I did a song with Christina Aguilera. I did a song with Lil Wayne. It’s so limitless. I feel like anything could happen.”

Latto was also featured on the highly touted Forbes 30 Under 30 music list this year.