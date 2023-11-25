New Music Screenshot from Anycia’s “Splash Brothers” via YouTube Anycia & KARRAHBOOO Team Up To Share "Splash Brothers" / 11.25.2023

Coming off the success of the viral performance of “BRB” with From The Block, Anycia has teamed up with her equally popping partner in rhyme KARRAHBOOO to drop “Splash Brothers.” The hard-hitting duo trades catchy IG caption-worthy bars back and forth on the new banger inspired by NBA Champions Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Anycia starts the record boldly proclaiming, “I’m a bossy b**ch, I do bossy s**t (Yeah, yeah), Never need a clique (Okay, okay) / B**ch, get off my what? / B**ch, get off my d**k (Yeah).” KARRAHBOOO follows her short verse, exclaiming, “Bag callin’, can’t be layin’ up (Go) / He want me to stay and chill, I’m tryna run it up (Go, go) / I ain’t got no worries, with the guys, they always keep it tucked (Us).”

Anycia has been quickly rising through the ranks in the underground scene and becoming one of the heaviest co-signed acts in the industry. Top-level celebrities like Pharrell Williams, Kevin Durant and even Drake have already followed the bubbling recording artist on social media. She recently shared a new 5-track EP titled EXTRA after serving as a supporting act on tour with Veeze.

When asked about being co-signed by Drake, the Georgia-bred emcee told BET, “He’s actually so down-to-earth and so cool, he really loves music like he’s really tapped into music. Even still now he might pop up in a text just to make sure everything’s going right,” she says. “I got a chance to meet with him, and he’s just so down-to-earth.”

KARRAHBOOO has also been making waves as an act under Lil Yachty’s new Concrete Boys collective. Her latest On The Radar freestyle with the group is one of the most used sounds on social media. Fans of both artists attribute their success to their off-kilter flow, unique style and distinct voices.

Check out the new track available on DSPs now via Anycia under exclusive license to UnitedMasters below.